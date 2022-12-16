Sign up
Photo 1967
LHG_8595_House Finches return to feed
I noticed the house finches have returned to the feeders just recently. Not sure where they have been except missing from around here. I counted 6 this afternoon while watching.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
7
1
365
16th December 2022 4:35pm
housefinch
Maggiemae
ace
This dead branch makes a statement to this photo as well as the finches!!
December 16th, 2022
