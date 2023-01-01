Previous
Next
LHG_0703 Pelican at sunset by rontu
Photo 1977

LHG_0703 Pelican at sunset

I was on a boat sunset cruise back in late Oct and this pelican flew fairly close to the boat in the evening glow.
1st January 2023 1st Jan 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Randy Lubbering
Nice photo. Brown Pelican?
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise