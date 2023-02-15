Sign up
Photo 2020
LHG_6305American advocets foraging at North Jetty Port Bolivar
I had a great time watching the American Avocets in their foraging behavior. Working close together in groups and waves, using the upward pointing bill side to side working in the sediment .
15th February 2023
15th Feb 23
1
1
Tags
portbolivar
,
americnavocets
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 18th, 2023
