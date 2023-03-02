Previous
LHG_7589 Osprey gathering nesting materials by rontu
Photo 2033

LHG_7589 Osprey gathering nesting materials

this morning early I watched a pair of Ospreys flying towards the tree gathering spanish moss and sticks for nesting material.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
