LHG_7647Great Egret- I got a stick by rontu
LHG_7647Great Egret- I got a stick

The Great Egret worked hard back in that hole breaking off his stick to take back to the nest they are building.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Wonderful action capture, bird in flight! Instant fav for catching this bird working on gathering materials for its nest.
March 12th, 2023  
George ace
Great capture.
March 12th, 2023  
