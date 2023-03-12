Sign up
Photo 2043
LHG_7647Great Egret- I got a stick
The Great Egret worked hard back in that hole breaking off his stick to take back to the nest they are building.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
3
3
Linda Godwin
Photo Details
Tags
greategret
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Wonderful action capture, bird in flight! Instant fav for catching this bird working on gathering materials for its nest.
March 12th, 2023
George
ace
Great capture.
March 12th, 2023
