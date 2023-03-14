Previous
Eastern Phoebe returns by rontu
Photo 2044

LHG_8978Eastern Phoebe returns

Look who returned today,the eastern phoebes. An early migration makes this little guy common harbinger of spring. I noticed them perching and getting insects off the pond.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
