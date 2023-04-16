Sign up
Photo 2065
LHG_1089Male Ladderback Woodpecker
This male Ladderback has really been working hard on this tree. The female also comes to the same spot its only about 4 1/2 feet off the ground so maybe they are after insects.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
4
4
Linda Godwin
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
woodpecker
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed shot fav
April 16th, 2023
very nice
ace
very nice
April 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focus - never have seen this variety
April 16th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great find and lovey shot.
April 16th, 2023
