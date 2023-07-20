Sign up
Previous
Photo 2128
LHG_5695 Beav, A little munch of grass
I was on the back deck having my coffee with my cat Hensley . Hensley raised up and here is why. The varmit was up in the grass having a morning munch.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2128
photos
93
followers
64
following
6
1
365
20th July 2023 7:04am
Tags
rodent
,
beaver
Diana
ace
What a great shot of your visitor!
July 20th, 2023
