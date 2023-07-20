Previous
LHG_5695 Beav, A little munch of grass by rontu
Photo 2128

LHG_5695 Beav, A little munch of grass

I was on the back deck having my coffee with my cat Hensley . Hensley raised up and here is why. The varmit was up in the grass having a morning munch.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
What a great shot of your visitor!
July 20th, 2023  
