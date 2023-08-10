Previous
LHG_6848 Blue dasher on crown of thorns by rontu
LHG_6848 Blue dasher on crown of thorns

This adult female Blue dasher landed on the crown of thorns bloom right in front of me.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 10th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
August 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture! I love that plant.
August 10th, 2023  
