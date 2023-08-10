Sign up
Photo 2146
LHG_6848 Blue dasher on crown of thorns
This adult female Blue dasher landed on the crown of thorns bloom right in front of me.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Linda Godwin
9th August 2023 12:38pm
Tags
dragonfly
odonate
bluedasher
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 10th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
August 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture! I love that plant.
August 10th, 2023
