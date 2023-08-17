Sign up
Photo 2153
LHG_7429Check on the milkweed
The hummingbirds stop briefly on the flowers but spend most of their time getting nectar from the feeders.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
rubythroathummingbird
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
excellent capture
August 17th, 2023
