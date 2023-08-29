Previous
LHG_7909 Eastern Tiger swallowtail in flight by rontu
Photo 2165

LHG_7909 Eastern Tiger swallowtail in flight

I am so wanting to catch a butterfly in midair in focus! After hitting the delete button many times I have 2 to start with. they seem to float but hard to ctch in that float for me.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such similar colour schemes to what I just posted :)
August 29th, 2023  
Olwynne
Fantastic capture
August 29th, 2023  
