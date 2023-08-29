Sign up
Previous
Photo 2165
LHG_7909 Eastern Tiger swallowtail in flight
I am so wanting to catch a butterfly in midair in focus! After hitting the delete button many times I have 2 to start with. they seem to float but hard to ctch in that float for me.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
2
2
Tags
swallowtail
,
butterfly.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such similar colour schemes to what I just posted :)
August 29th, 2023
Olwynne
Fantastic capture
August 29th, 2023
