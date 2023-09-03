Previous
LHG_8453 Clearwing moth in lantanas by rontu
LHG_8453 Clearwing moth in lantanas

I was excited to be able to cacth the clearwing moth on the move.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, never heard of this one before.
September 4th, 2023  
Dave ace
Wonderful colors and capture.
September 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous shot. fav.
September 4th, 2023  
