LHG_1541Sickle-winged skipper by rontu
LHG_1541Sickle-winged skipper

I managed to get in the weeds and debris to get down and in front of the bat skipper here. This Sickle-winged Skipper is only found in very southern Texas in th US and lower into Mexico and central America .
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Oh! Nice!
November 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture.
November 11th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
I like this pov! Pity that its antennas aren't up.
November 11th, 2023  
