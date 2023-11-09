Sign up
Previous
Photo 2231
LHG_1541Sickle-winged skipper
I managed to get in the weeds and debris to get down and in front of the bat skipper here. This Sickle-winged Skipper is only found in very southern Texas in th US and lower into Mexico and central America .
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
3
0
Linda Godwin
2231
Tags
sickle-wingedskipper
Mags
ace
Oh! Nice!
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture.
November 11th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
I like this pov! Pity that its antennas aren't up.
November 11th, 2023
