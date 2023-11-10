Previous
LHG_1268 Sickle-winged incoming by rontu
Photo 2232

LHG_1268 Sickle-winged incoming

Can you tell I was happy to find the sickle-winged on my butterfly marathon? Our team found 57 species in 4 days by going to different locations in the Rio Grande valley.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic action
November 12th, 2023  
