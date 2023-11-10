Sign up
Photo 2232
LHG_1268 Sickle-winged incoming
Can you tell I was happy to find the sickle-winged on my butterfly marathon? Our team found 57 species in 4 days by going to different locations in the Rio Grande valley.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
butterflyfestival
Mags
ace
Mags
Beautiful!
November 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic action
November 12th, 2023
