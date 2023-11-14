Previous
Next
LHG_7992Green Jays get a drink by rontu
Photo 2236

LHG_7992Green Jays get a drink

I had some days that did birding before the butterly festival. I caught these Green Jays in late afternoon getting a drink in a small water area. The animals would come just for the water so I had to be patient.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise