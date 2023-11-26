Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2247
Finding puddles
Took a morning walk down by the falls and found a nice reflection in a rock
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2247
photos
100
followers
68
following
615% complete
View this month »
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
Milanie
ace
What a good catch
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Terrific. Love it!
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
November 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close