IMG_7705 High Falls from bridge first light by rontu
IMG_7705 High Falls from bridge first light

Taken from the bridge overlooking High falls at the state park. I am calling this first light because we didn`t really get to see the sunrise this was the only bit of light we got that morning.
29th November 2023

Linda Godwin

rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
The morning s first light is perfect
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot. Love it!
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wowza!
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image
November 29th, 2023  
