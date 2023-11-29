Sign up
Previous
Photo 2251
IMG_7705 High Falls from bridge first light
Taken from the bridge overlooking High falls at the state park. I am calling this first light because we didn`t really get to see the sunrise this was the only bit of light we got that morning.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
4
4
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
26th November 2023 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The morning s first light is perfect
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot. Love it!
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wowza!
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
November 29th, 2023
