Photo 2252
LHG_6044 Family of harris hawks
This is a family of Harris Hawks take at the private refuge. The one male has two females and Junior is on the perch next to Dad. I learned the story from the refuge caretaker and manager.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
29th October 2023 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harrishawks
