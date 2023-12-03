Sign up
Previous
Photo 2255
LHG_5998 Cara Cara takeoff
I was thrilled to get several photo of the Cara Cara in such good light.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
2
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2255
photos
102
followers
69
following
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
29th October 2023 9:03am
Tags
caracara
Rob Falbo
Nice shot.
December 3rd, 2023
KWind
ace
Stellar image!
December 3rd, 2023
