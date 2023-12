LHG_5457 Chachalacas get a drink

The Plain Chachalaca (Ortalis vetula) typically occurs in small groups of 3-5 individuals in tall, thorny thickets, scrubland. They are very noisy birds that remind me of pheasants.The brownish-olive Chachalaca prefers to spend much of its time in the trees, earning it the nickname of Mexican Tree Pheasant. Found frequently in the Ro Grande area.