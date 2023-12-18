Sign up
Photo 2268
IMG_0766 orange spider
I did manage to get my walk in yesterday and in doing so noticed this bright beautiful spider right in the middle of the wooded trail. I used google lens to find out it is an orange orb weaver spider.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2268
photos
101
followers
68
following
Tags
spider
,
orbweaver
