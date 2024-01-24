Sign up
Photo 2299
LHG_5232. Camellia sasanqua buds
I do hope it still blooms nicely and the several days of cold weather have not deprived it of its upcoming days of beauty. The bush is really full this year. Maybe they were protected inside those buds.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
camelliasasanqua
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024
