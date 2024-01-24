Previous
LHG_5232. Camellia sasanqua buds by rontu
Photo 2299

LHG_5232. Camellia sasanqua buds

I do hope it still blooms nicely and the several days of cold weather have not deprived it of its upcoming days of beauty. The bush is really full this year. Maybe they were protected inside those buds.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise