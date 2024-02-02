Previous
LHG_1938 Inlet at Huguenot by rontu
LHG_1938 Inlet at Huguenot

This was taken when we camped last month at Huguenot and walked from the camping area towards the jetties. Could see cargo ships and dolphins feed in the pass FOR2024
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Love how the water is snaking through the picture fav
February 2nd, 2024  
