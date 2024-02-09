Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2315
LHG_3478 grist mill in B&W
This is another I have looked back into my photos for. The grist mill at Babcock state park in Virginia, a piece of architecture that still works today. for2024
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2315
photos
102
followers
69
following
634% complete
View this month »
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
25th July 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Rob Z
ace
Ahh - that's just wonderful...
February 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Picture perfect
February 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous b&w image, composition
February 9th, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderfully done.
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close