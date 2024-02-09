Previous
LHG_3478 grist mill in B&W by rontu
Photo 2315

LHG_3478 grist mill in B&W

This is another I have looked back into my photos for. The grist mill at Babcock state park in Virginia, a piece of architecture that still works today. for2024
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Ahh - that's just wonderful...
February 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect
February 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous b&w image, composition
February 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderfully done.
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise