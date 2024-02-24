Previous
LHG_5434 Camellia from the side by rontu
LHG_5434 Camellia from the side

While in the area for the rodeo we visited Massee Lane Gardens. A wonderful gardens of old camellias. About half were in bloom for some seem to always get a little cold hurt. Super walk through the paths. for2024
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
George ace
Great POV.
February 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful.
February 25th, 2024  
