Previous
Photo 2339
LHG_5511 Red Camellia with a Bee
The color red been associated with sacrifice, danger, and courage. Give me more courage!
I took this at Massee Lane Gardens the last of the month and was glad to see a bee buzzing so early. rainbow2024
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
1
Tags
camellia
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Stunning close up with wonderful details.
March 4th, 2024
