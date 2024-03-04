Previous
LHG_5511 Red Camellia with a Bee by rontu
Photo 2339

LHG_5511 Red Camellia with a Bee

The color red been associated with sacrifice, danger, and courage. Give me more courage!
I took this at Massee Lane Gardens the last of the month and was glad to see a bee buzzing so early. rainbow2024
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning close up with wonderful details.
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise