Photo 2346
LHG_5610 Hanging Pink camellia
I read where the pink camellia represents admiration and appreciation. I thank the gardeners through time that have preserved the camellias at Massee lane gardens as I enjoyed its pathways in bloom. rainbow2024
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2346
photos
103
followers
71
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2024 8:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
rainbow2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful flower prefect for the theme
March 11th, 2024
