LHG_5610 Hanging Pink camellia by rontu
Photo 2346

LHG_5610 Hanging Pink camellia

I read where the pink camellia represents admiration and appreciation. I thank the gardeners through time that have preserved the camellias at Massee lane gardens as I enjoyed its pathways in bloom. rainbow2024
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Babs ace
Beautiful flower prefect for the theme
March 11th, 2024  
