Photo 2349
LHG_7623Yellow light and airy
I must admit this was not taken this week as I only have daffs that are yellow now.Its frrom an older photo still on one of my cards. Looking forward to the cannas blooming again. rainbow2024
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2349
photos
103
followers
71
following
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this lovely shot.
March 14th, 2024
