Photo 2391
LHG_0052Pair of Ospreys both on the nest lake oconee
Both parents are in the nest at this moment. This was just after he brought in another stick for the nest. Their eyes are amazing to me.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
0
1
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th April 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ospreys
