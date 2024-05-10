Sign up
Previous
Photo 2396
LHG_0139 Tuftmouse nest maintenance
The tufted titmouse is using the bluebird box but at least it is being used. She seems to be doing a little nest cleaning this morning, and she must have hatchlings.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
3
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2396
photos
105
followers
72
following
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
10th May 2024 8:20am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nesting
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you get to capture this!
May 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I guess we all have to that at one time or another
May 10th, 2024
Kate
ace
It's probably better at housecleaning than I am! Nice capture
May 10th, 2024
