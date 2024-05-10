Previous
LHG_0139 Tuftmouse nest maintenance by rontu
LHG_0139 Tuftmouse nest maintenance

The tufted titmouse is using the bluebird box but at least it is being used. She seems to be doing a little nest cleaning this morning, and she must have hatchlings.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
How wonderful that you get to capture this!
May 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I guess we all have to that at one time or another
May 10th, 2024  
Kate ace
It's probably better at housecleaning than I am! Nice capture
May 10th, 2024  
