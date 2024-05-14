Previous
LHG_0169 Green and water 1 by rontu
LHG_0169 Green and water 1

Long stands of light rain make for many droplets.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous clarity on the droplets.
May 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful details
May 14th, 2024  
