LHG_1298 red veins by rontu
Photo 2410

LHG_1298 red veins

As I sat and waited to watch for any hummingbirds that should be here buzzing I noticed the veins in the begonia plant. I only have three or four hummingbirds this year, wondering why!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
vaidas ace
Beautiful image and pattern.
June 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
This is lovely.
June 8th, 2024  
