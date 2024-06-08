Sign up
Photo 2410
LHG_1298 red veins
As I sat and waited to watch for any hummingbirds that should be here buzzing I noticed the veins in the begonia plant. I only have three or four hummingbirds this year, wondering why!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
vaidas
ace
Beautiful image and pattern.
June 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely.
June 8th, 2024
