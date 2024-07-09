Previous
LHG_1869 Five at once on one feeder by rontu
LHG_1869 Five at once on one feeder

The little hummingbirds notice when I put fresh cooler water out. The news of the refresher spread quickly. They are most active after any afternoon showers.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Awesome.
