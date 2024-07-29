Previous
LHG_2464 Little blue fly through morning light by rontu
LHG_2464 Little blue fly through morning light

I took this yesterday during the short time the sun was showing through a hole in the clouds.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Beautiful flight capture!
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning shot! The colors are amazing.
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colours.
July 29th, 2024  
