LHG_2530 Hoary Edge skipper by rontu
Photo 2439

LHG_2530 Hoary Edge skipper

I learned a new skipper today! This little guy was pollinating alongside a silver-spotted skipper but I noticed they are different. Does anybody use any butterfly apps? for their list?
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of this little skipper on the lantana.
July 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely.
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 30th, 2024  
