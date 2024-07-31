Previous
LHG_2497Pearl Crescent by rontu
LHG_2497Pearl Crescent

Delighted find find 3 types of butterflies enjoying the lantana blooms.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Nice light and beautiful composition.
July 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 31st, 2024  
