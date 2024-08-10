Previous
LHG_2797Hummer sips lantana by rontu
Photo 2444

LHG_2797Hummer sips lantana

I was up in the front looking for how many butterflies are in the lantana patch and look who buzzed in.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
vaidas ace
Beautiful image.
August 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautuful
August 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
August 10th, 2024  
