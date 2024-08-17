Previous
LHG_2951Twin fawns by rontu
Photo 2450

LHG_2951Twin fawns

Mom was nearby.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 17th, 2024  
George ace
Wonderful capture.
August 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe so sweet
August 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture!
August 18th, 2024  
