Previous
Photo 2469
LHG_3602Juvy yellow crown night heron
I saw this juvenile yellow crown night heron from the distance There were three at this location, and I was happy to have gotten a shot of one.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
4
4
Linda Godwin
2469
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
19th September 2024 1:14pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
heron
,
yellowcrownnightheron
Rob Z
ace
What a super shot of him.
September 21st, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning, painting like!
September 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
September 21st, 2024
