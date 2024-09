LHG_3754Gulf fritillary depositing

There is a very large red passion vine growing at my friends house where I am staying . The butterflies are all over it as it is the host plant for the Gulf Fritillary butterfly. There is milkweed and lantana blooming close by for them too. I am enjoying watching the fluttering and egg depositing action. Gulf fritillary or passion butterfly lays eggs exclusively on Passion flower vines. The larvae eat the leaves of the vine and then will form a mottled brown pupa, which resembles a dead leaf.