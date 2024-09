IMG_8684 Lycoris in morning rays

I noticed the early morning light on these naked ladies as I walked to the second house where I have dog duty. The sun was coming up, and the light shined right on them. Whether you call them naked ladies, hurricane lilies, or Lycoris, they are a pleasant surprise when autumn begins. Lycoris, commonly known as surprise lilies, spider lilies, or resurrection lilies, is a genus of flowering plants in the Amaryllis family,