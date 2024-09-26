Previous
IMG_8692 caterpillar on passion vine by rontu
Photo 2473

IMG_8692 caterpillar on passion vine

Passionflower Vines are the Only Game in Town for Gulf Fritillary Caterpillars. This is the red passion vine where I got the egglayers the other day. Tells me many have been here before this week.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise