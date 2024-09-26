Sign up
Photo 2473
IMG_8692 caterpillar on passion vine
Passionflower Vines are the Only Game in Town for Gulf Fritillary Caterpillars. This is the red passion vine where I got the egglayers the other day. Tells me many have been here before this week.
26th Sep 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
caterpillar
gulffritillary
