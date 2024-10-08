Previous
LHG_4542 kingfisher flys back to his perch by rontu
Photo 2485

LHG_4542 kingfisher flys back to his perch

Taken from a boat, the kingfisher flew back towards his perch.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful capture! I like the rear view of those feathers.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise