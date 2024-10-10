Previous
LHG_4959 Question Mark, butterfly by rontu
LHG_4959 Question Mark, butterfly

The Question mark butterfly has a beautiful pattern on his wings when he wings are open. Looks totality different than the dead leaf look when wings are closed.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
