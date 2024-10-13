Previous
LHG_5642 Willet catchs a crab right at our campsite by rontu
LHG_5642 Willet catchs a crab right at our campsite

How wonderful to be camped on the Bay and also in front of a marsh area. This willet has been catching several crabs.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

Mags ace
Great capture and timing!
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 13th, 2024  
