Photo 2489
LHG_5642 Willet catchs a crab right at our campsite
How wonderful to be camped on the Bay and also in front of a marsh area. This willet has been catching several crabs.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
willet
Mags
ace
Great capture and timing!
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 13th, 2024
