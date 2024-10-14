Previous
LHG_6268 Short-billed dowitcher by rontu
Photo 2490

LHG_6268 Short-billed dowitcher

I found these short-billed Dowitchers this morning at low tide on the spit. I am calling them short-billed because I am on the Texas coast and they are in salt water.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful composition.
October 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
A marvelous image!
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise