Previous
Photo 2490
LHG_6268 Short-billed dowitcher
I found these short-billed Dowitchers this morning at low tide on the spit. I am calling them short-billed because I am on the Texas coast and they are in salt water.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2490
photos
97
followers
71
following
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
14th October 2024 10:08am
short-billeddowitcher
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful composition.
October 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
A marvelous image!
October 14th, 2024
