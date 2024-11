LHG_4447Gray Cracker found at Estero

I have been busy chasing butterflies at the Butterfly Festival in the Rio Grande Valley. We are camping and have very little internet, so I have been absent. During the festival week, I was able to find and ID 85 species of butterflies. Now on our own, we finally found a Cracker! I was elated to see it, as theyla are very camoufged, hanging on the trees. This one is special for me.