Photo 2499
LHG_4032 Green Darner dragonfly at Estero Llano Grande
This large darner was hovering over the water at the bird blind.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
Linda Godwin
3
1
3
365
1st November 2024 9:15am
Tags
dragonfly
gloria jones
ace
WOW!
November 2nd, 2024
