Photo 2500
LHG_4558Green Parrot at our campground in Mission
We have parrot palooza most mornings here at our campground when the wild parrots come flying in for the berries on certain trees. Its noisy fun and crazy flying.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
parrots
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome to see at your campground
November 4th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Fantastic. Where is Mission?
November 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful capture.
November 4th, 2024
