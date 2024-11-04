Previous
Green Parrot at our campground in Mission by rontu
LHG_4558Green Parrot at our campground in Mission

We have parrot palooza most mornings here at our campground when the wild parrots come flying in for the berries on certain trees. Its noisy fun and crazy flying.
4th November 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome to see at your campground
November 4th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Fantastic. Where is Mission?
November 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful capture.
November 4th, 2024  
