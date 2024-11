LHG_7472Aplomado falcon on the hunt old port isabel rd

This Aplomado falcon was one of the target birds I had hoped to see on my trip to South Texas. Not only did we find the falcon at first resting on a pole, but we stayed real close to the van and saw him fly around us several times and hunt. He was catching large dragonflies. Dipping and swooping it was exciting to watch. I did go to the Birding festival in Harlingen, it was well worth it.